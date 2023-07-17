Can Anyone Catch Breanna Stewart in the WNBA MVP Race? by SportsGrid 59 minutes ago

As we dive deeper into this year’s season, it’s apparent th

Following the WNBA All-Star break, it’s apparent that Brianna “Stewie” Stewart of the New York Liberty is seen as a firm lock for the Most Valuable Player award, considering her current price in the market. However, this presumption is not without its basis. A closer examination of her stats reveals an interesting correlation between her scoring and the Liberty’s overall performance.

WNBA Futures Odds and Analysis

In the four games that the Liberty have lost this season, Stewie has posted 12, 20, 12, and 16 points, respectively. Remarkably, three of her four lowest-scoring games this year coincided with these losses. In their crucial game against the Las Vegas Aces, Stewie’s third-quarter performance was notably subpar, with a shooting percentage of zero after going 0 for 5.

Although these statistics may initially appear negative, they underscore Stewie’s immense value to the Liberty. Without her presence, it’s doubtful New York would rank as the second, third, fourth, or even fifth-best team in the WNBA. By contrast, if we hypothetically removed A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces, they would still have a robust roster, including Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, all of whom are established stars and offensive creators in their own right.

Stewart’s indispensable contribution to the Liberty’s performance supports her position as the frontrunner for the MVP award. However, the Liberty will need more than just her brilliance if they aspire to clinch a WNBA championship. With three more games against the formidable Aces, two of which will be at home in New York, the Liberty will need their other star player, Sabrina Ionescu, to step up and share the burden of leadership. If both these players can sync their performances, the Liberty could become a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.