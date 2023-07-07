Can the Cleveland Browns (8.5) Go Over Their Season Wins Total? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns are once again receiving a lot of hype in the NFL, a pattern that seems to repeat itself every season. Despite a mediocre 7-10 record last season, their odds to win the division are surprisingly high, at just +390. It seems they should be closer to +600, given their performance. Their over-under win total is currently set at 8.5.

Much of the optimism revolves around Deshaun Watson. After a disappointing showing last season due to a lack of an off-season, Watson now has an entire off-season under his belt. The expectations are high for him to turn around his fortunes. The coaches’ opportunity to see him during the offseason and guide his development is a significant advantage.

Further bolstering the Browns’ offensive prospects is the acquisition of Elijah Moore, a former second-round pick for the Jets. Moore, an explosive player with excellent adaptability, is expected to line up in the slot or play outside. His addition has solidified the Browns’ receiving corps, reducing their need for additional players like DeAndre Hopkins.

Under Kevin Stefanski’s leadership, the Browns have heavily utilized 12 personnel â€” two tight ends and two receivers. While this strategy is unlikely to change drastically, expect the Browns to lean more on their passing game this season, particularly with Watson at the helm and a deep receiver group to exploit. This season’s receiver group is Stefanski’s deepest since he took over as head coach in 2020. Despite the focus on passing, the Browns’ running game, led by Nick Chubb, will remain a crucial part of their offense.

On the defensive front, the addition of Jim Schwartz should prove significant. Known for his wide-nine front, Schwartz encourages defensive ends to play the run on their way to the quarterback. This tactical change should see the Browns generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, complementing their already strong secondary.

Their defense, which has historically underachieved, is expected to see a significant boost from Schwartz’s schematics. With an over-under total of 8.5 wins and Vegas favoring the over at -160, the Browns are expected to better their previous season’s performance. However, given their track record, it is a modest improvement, with a win-loss record of either 8-9 or 9-8.

