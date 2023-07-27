Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the summer heat climbs to peak temperatures, the heat is also rising in this MLB rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

First, let’s talk about the teams. After a five-game winning streak, the Chicago Cubs are looking to extend their hot streak and gain ground in the NL Central Division. Currently holding a 50-51 record, the Cubs are still in the playoff conversation.

One of the hottest names on the Cubs right now is Cody Bellinger. With his performance at the plate in recent games, including an RBI two nights ago and a home run last night, Bellinger is shaping up to be a serious potential trade asset as the deadline approaches.

Let’s talk weather. This game isn’t in Chicago; it’s in St. Louis, the heartland of the US. The temperature at the 7:45 PM first pitch is expected to be a sweltering 97 degrees, with the wind blowing out to left field.

This heat will put a lot of pressure on the starting pitchers. From the Cubs, we’ve got Justin Steele. Steele has had an outstanding season and is particularly notable for his strong performance against right-handed batters over the past 30 days, with a 0.59 ISO and a 2.88 weighted on-base percentage.

Interestingly enough, when you look at the Cardinals’ anticipated lineup, they’ve got one left-handed batter. The rest are all right-handed, playing right into Steele’s strengths.

For the Cardinals, Miles Mikolas will be on the mound. In the past 30 days, Mikolas has held steady with a 1.24 ISO and a 2.92 weighted on-base percentage.

In terms of betting, despite being on the road, the Cubs are the favorites in this game. The total is at nine, hinting at a potential high-scoring game.

Bellinger is ripping the cover off the baseball against right-handed pitchers. With Mikolas on the mound, there’s a chance Bellinger could once again light up the scoreboard. An RBI prop play on Bellinger is a betting option that should not be overlooked.

Let’s see if the Cubs can carry their momentum into this game and make a significant push in the NL Central. In addition, with Bellinger, this game could solidify his status as one of the hottest players on the market as the trade deadline approaches if the team does decide to sell.

