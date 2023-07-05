College Football TV Schedule: When is the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and National Championship? by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

As we prepare for the climax of the college football season, it’s an ideal time to break down the bowl games, notably the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the National Championship. Each of these esteemed games holds unique appeal and historical significance, contributing to the intense anticipation felt by fans and teams alike.

The Rose Bowl, consistently scheduled at 5 PM Eastern, retains its aura of tradition and prestige on January 1st. No surprise there â€“ the Rose Bowl has been a vital part of the college football fabric for over a century. In this year’s college football playoff, the Rose Bowl looks to have been marked as a semi-final game. If you recall, it was also a semi-final in the inaugural year of the college football playoff when we witnessed the thrilling match-up of Oregon versus Florida State.

Following the Rose Bowl, we shift our attention to the Sugar Bowl. This game, also a semi-final, is slated for 8:45 PM Eastern on the same day. The Sugar Bowl has a long-standing history of exciting football, and this year is set to be no different.

Then, a week later, we’ll bear witness to the grand finale â€“ the National Championship at 7:30 PM Eastern on January 8th. This is the game that the entire season builds up to, the ultimate stage where legends are born, and legacies are solidified.

Beyond these major events, the college football bowl schedule continues to expand, incorporating new additions each year. Some may mock the names of these new games, such as the latest entrant – the Pop-Tarts Bowl. It’s easy to dismiss these games due to their seemingly humorous titles, but don’t be fooled. Each of these bowl games offers an opportunity for teams to prove themselves and end their seasons on a high note.

To sum it up, whether you’re a fan of the sport, a keen bettor, or simply someone who loves the celebratory environment of bowl games, there’s something to appreciate. With its blend of tradition and innovation, the college football playoff schedule ensures that January 1st remains an unforgettable date on the calendar. From the prestige of the Rose Bowl to the iconic Sugar Bowl, it promises to be an exciting close to the college football season. So, let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride!