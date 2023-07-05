Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Colorado Rockies will have Chase Anderson on the mound, while the Astros have selected J.P. France as their starting pitcher. Early in the day, the Astros have emerged as a monster favorite with a -235 price at the FanDuel Sportsbook and a total listed at nine.

The Astros are under pressure, as they are on a rough stretch, having exhausted their bullpen in recent games against Texas. The Astros won 4-1 in yesterday’s matchup. However, they will need J.P. France to deliver today with a taxed bullpen.

The Rockies are not known for hitting while on the road, giving the Astros an advantage. On the other hand, Chase Anderson from the Rockies has had his fair share of rough games. Still, being on the road might benefit the Rockies‘ pitchers, who generally perform better away from Colorado at this time of the year.

However, looking at the Astros‘ lineup, things might turn around. Chase Anderson, who will be facing the Astros today, has some unimpressive stats over the past 30 days and the season overall. In the last 30 days, Anderson has faced 103 batters, with a 348 ISO power number, roughly double the average of 0.170. His weighted on-base percentage stands at a dismal .501.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that Jose Altuve is not in today’s anticipated lineup. However, the first seven batters due up in the lineup for the Astros have shown decent weighted on-base percentages against right-handed pitching over the past 30 days, indicating potential damage to the Rockies.

In contrast, France, who will pitch for the Astros, has some decent splits. The Rockies‘ lineup, which thrives at home, might find the going tougher in Houston. It will be fascinating to see how this game unfolds.

In conclusion, this afternoon’s game might see the Astros utilize their home-field advantage. Expect an action-packed game with potentially low scores.

