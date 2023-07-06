Dallas Cowboys NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be in the running in a wide-open NFC, which has seen some early backing go toward the over for their 9.5-win total.

Even when the roster isn’t elite, expectations always seem high for the Dallas Cowboys, one of the NFL’s most popular franchises. Despite that notion being accurate, it’s understandable why the Cowboys are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC, considering they boast one of the conference’s best rosters. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have a 9.5-win total entering 2023-24. The over is listed at -154, while the under is priced at +124. The Cowboys have won 12 games in back-to-back seasons and double-digit victories in four of the six seasons with Prescott at quarterback. Prescott has brought consistency to the position when he’s been able to stay healthy and has been backed by a solid offensive line.

On defense, the Cowboys are loaded with talent. Led by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys are projected to be one of the top defenses in the NFL again. Dallas was strong in pressure last year, finishing with the third-highest sack total. In addition, Stephon Gilmore gives the Cowboys more depth in their secondary, an area they’ve been looking to address lately. Despite having some really talented pieces on offense, the defense will be the most significant factor in leading the Cowboys to ten victories.

Looking at the Cowboy’s strength of schedule in 2023-24, Dallas sits in the middle of the pack, meaning their schedule is relatively average regarding opponents. Much like the New York Yankees in MLB and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL, the Cowboys generate a lot of betting interest because of their popularity. The over is juiced to -154, and bettors have gravitated toward that number. In saying that, with the talent this roster boasts, it’s hard to blame them. We’re unsure if Dallas will be able to find postseason success under head coach Mike McCarthy, but he hasn’t had a big problem leading them to wins in the regular season. Ultimately, we’re bullish on the Cowboys finding a way to reach double-digit victories for the third season in a row.

Verdict: Over 9.5 wins (-154)

