Detroit Lions – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding the Detroit Lions regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Aidan Hutchinson To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season -195

If you’re looking for a game-changer on defense for the Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is your guy. The former Michigan Wolverine is coming off a strong rookie campaign, where he tallied 52 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks. The sophomore is expected to produce even more for a Lions team on the rise, meaning it should hardly be a shock that his price is juiced to -195 to record double-digit sacks. Even with the juice, this is a number we’re happy to back.

Detroit Lions to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -140

The Lions emerged as a surprisingly potent offense last year, and we’re expecting similar to transpire in 2023-24. Detroit finished last season as the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, highlighting their dynamic weapons on that side of the football. With their -140 price tag to score a touchdown in every regular season game, oddsmakers expect this offense to once again be potent, and we’re on board with that.

Detroit Lions to beat Green Bay Packers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +150

It’s not often you can say this, but the Detroit Lions swept the Green Bay Packers in their season series last year. This was with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and there’s now much more uncertainty with Jordan Love as their QB1. Even though it’s hard to expect division rivals to win both regular season matchups, we’re looking for Detroit to add two more victories over the Packers in 2023-24. We are ecstatic we’re getting plus-money value to do so.

Jared Goff To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +200

This might surprise some people, but Lions quarterback Jared Goff had the sixth-most passing touchdowns last season with 29. He was one off the 30 mark, which he hit once in his career in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. It’s not unreasonable to expect Goff to record 30 passing touchdowns. As a result, we’re content in backing him with a great price tag of +200.

Detroit Lions To Reach NFC Championship Game +370

It’s challenging to know the exact ceiling of this Detroit Lions team. There are a lot of talented pieces on this roster, but it’s still hard to envision them competing for a Super Bowl this season. Still, their odds of winning the NFC have them in the mix, and that means we have to at least give them respect in this conversation. There’s a lot of parity in the NFL, but we still don’t believe there’s enough value to back the Lions to make the NFC title game.

