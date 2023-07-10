Green Bay Packers – Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers hand the reins over to Jordan Love for his first chance to be the man behind a team following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Green Bay Packers to beat Chicago Bears On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +220

It’s hard to know what to expect from the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers this season. Both teams have young quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Jordan Love, with Fields being the more proven. Last season, the Packers had no issue with the Bears, defeating them twice. Still, that was with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and we don’t have certainty of what Love will provide at the quarterback position. Green Bay still has a strong roster behind Love, but it’s hard to project what results will transpire when a team has questions at the quarterback position. As a result, we’re comfortable fading this bet.

Green Bay Packers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +280

There are a lot of high-caliber pieces on this Green Bay Packers offense, and that doesn’t even factor in the ceiling of this group if Love shows up as at least a competent quarterback. We’re not expecting Love to light the world on fire in his rookie year, but we expect him to at least be an acceptable option. The Packers might not have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, but we like the value we’re getting here for them to score a touchdown in every regular game at +280.

Christian Watson To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +500

You should target Christian Watson if you’re looking for one of the top receiving options for the Packers. Watson improved down the stretch and was sometimes electric in the Packers offense, meaning expectations are high for him in Year 2. Watson caught seven touchdowns in his rookie year, but it remains to be seen if he’ll have that same level of connection with Love. We’re not expecting the Packers to throw the ball as much with Love in his rookie year, meaning this is also a bet we’ll fade.

Jordan Love To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +650

Last year, only four quarterbacks recorded 30 or more passing touchdowns. It’s not common practice for a rookie quarterback to reach those numbers. We’re probably more bullish on Love than the average NFL fan, but we still feel it’s unlikely he will hit the 30-touchdown mark this year.

Jordan Love To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +700

Love is most known for his arm strength over his legs, meaning it’s hard to see the rushing upside with him, especially when you factor in their two-headed backfield of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Knowing that, it’s understandable why it’s a long shot for Love to record five or more rushing touchdowns. This isn’t a number we feel comfortable getting behind.

