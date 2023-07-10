How Many Years in a Row Can the Angels Lie To Themselves? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

In a season where the Los Angeles Angels have repeatedly found themselves in a precarious situation, the chances of a dramatic resurgence seem almost non-existent at this point. The team currently sits five games back of the wild card, not an insurmountable deficit, but considering the teams they’d have to leapfrog to secure a playoff spot, it’s not ideal.

Despite having generational talents, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster, the Angels have not made the most of their remarkable performances. The much-anticipated return of Trout doesn’t promise to alter the team’s fortunes either drastically. Given Trout’s history of prolonged injury lay-offs, cautious optimism might be the most realistic outlook for Angels fans.

The team’s recent history provides little cause for hope. The Angels have often shown a tendency to get hot late in the season, but that hasn’t translated into a successful postseason run since their single World Series victory in 2002. And with the team’s current sub-500 record, it’s hard to believe this year will be any different.

Looking at the team’s roster, one might be forgiven for expecting more. With Trout and Ohtani, widely regarded as two of the best players in baseball, the Angels boast a duo of heavy hitters. However, the glaring lack of depth and consistency has marred their progress. The team’s shortcomings are starkly evident, and unless there’s a significant shake-up, it’s hard to see them turning things around this year.

The betting odds reflect this grim outlook. Most bookmakers have the Angels at long odds to secure a playoff spot, suggesting a lack of confidence in their ability to mount a late-season comeback. The odds-makers seem to concur with most baseball analysts, who see the Angels as a team that has fallen short of its potential given the talent at its disposal.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the looming question for the Angels is whether they might consider trading away their superstars, particularly Ohtani. His desire to win, coupled with the Angels’ struggles, could prompt a blockbuster trade.

The debate over Ohtani’s trade value would undoubtedly be intriguing. Some might argue that trading for Ohtani is a short-term gamble, given there’s no guarantee he’ll commit to a new team long-term. However, others may contend that acquiring Ohtani, even as a potential half-season rental, could still be worth a significant package of prospects. Such a trade would be predicated on the assumption that Ohtani could be the key piece in a championship-winning puzzle.

In the end, the future of the Angels seems fraught with uncertainty. As we approach the trade deadline, the decisions made by the front office could have far-reaching consequences. For now, we can only watch, wait, and speculate on the future of one of baseball’s most enigmatic teams.

