How to Watch CONCACAF Mexico vs. Jamaica Gold Cup Semi-Final by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

In the international world of soccer, Mexico and Jamaica are set to collide with a chance to play for the Gold Cup on the line from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mexico advanced to the Semi-Final after shutting out Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday. On the other hand, Jamaica knocked off Guatemala on Sunday evening to advance.

Are Mexico and the US Destined to Meet in the Gold Cup Final?

Below, let’s look at how you can watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Finals and when the match will transpire:

When: July 12, 2023

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Time: 10:00 pm ET.

TV: Fox Sports 1

App: Fox Sports App

The winner of this Semi-Final matchup between Mexico and Jamaica will take on the winner of USA vs. Panama. The Gold Cup Final from Los Angeles will take place on July 16, 2023.

