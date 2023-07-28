How to Watch ESPN8: The Ocho

A popular annual event on ESPN is back, with “ESPN8: The Ocho,” returning to ESPN2 on Thursday, August 3 through Saturday, August 5.

If you’re not familiar with this event, don’t worry; SportsGrid has you covered with the details below: 

ESPN2 will offer 43 hours of unique content, ranging all over the place in terms of what will be shown. 

August 3

If you’re a baseball fan looking for a different spin on things, look no further than the Savannah Bananas, who will take the field on August 3 in primetime. The Bananas will be taking on The Party Animals. Trust us; this isn’t something you want to miss.

After that unique matchup, the broadcast will shift gears to the American Cornhole League, with the 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship at 9:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, we’ll also see the 2023 Table Hockey World Championships at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Following that will be the Red Bull Fierste Ljepper at 10:30 p.m. ET. 

You’ll also see new sports, including FootGolf, Dog Surfing, Truck and Tractor Pulling, Auctioneers Championships, and the Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition

August 4

The headlines on Day 2 will feature Ryan McGee and Marty Smith joining events live during their hosting duties on “The Ocho Show” beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. We’ll see the first-ever Professional Cuesports League’s appearance on The Ocho at 1:00 p.m. ET.

In primetime, we’ll be treated to more of the American Cornhole League, where they’ll host its Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship at 7:00 p.m. ET.

You’ll be able to catch some celebrities participating in the games, including Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shemar Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Paige Hathaway, Alex Mattison, Crissa Jackson, and Kel Mitchell.

August 5

On August 5, highlights include the Ultimate Ninja World Finals at 9:30 a.m. ET, along with the Professional Horseshoes League at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Closing things out will be the 2023 ACL Pro Doubles World Championship at noon ET. 

