How to Watch ESPN's Summer Soccer Series by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The return of ESPN’s Summer Soccer Series has taken the network by storm and offers plenty of elite matchups throughout July and August.

We’ll outline some of the key matchups you can see on ESPN and which one of their channels they’ll be broadcasted on below:

El Clasico in Arlington, Texas

Even though it’s just a preseason edition, soccer fans worldwide never want to miss a version of El Clasico. Real Madrid will take on FC Barcelona on Saturday, July 29, at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can stream this matchup exclusively on ESPN+.

In addition to another edition of El Clasico, you can also check out the remaining soccer matches below and where they’ll be broadcasted:

Saturday, July 29 9:00 a.m. ET Ajax Amsterdam vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ Sunday, July 30 8:30 p.m. ET Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tuesday, August 1 11:00 p.m. ET AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona (Las Vegas) ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wednesday, August 2 2:45 p.m. ET Olympique Marseille vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET Juventus FC vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. ET Chelsea FC vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 9:00 p.m. ET Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:00 p.m. ET Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis ESPN2, ESPN+,ESPN Deportes Saturday, August 5 7:30 a.m. ET Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. West Ham United ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Olympique Lyon ESPN+ 7:00 p.m. ET Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:00 p.m. ET Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sunday, August 6 5:30 a.m. ET 1. FC Koln vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 11:00 a.m. ET Manchester United vs. Athletic Club Bilbao ESPN, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. ET Toulouse FC vs. AS Roma ESPN+ Wednesday, August 9 1 p.m. ET Salzburg FC vs. Inter Milan ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ET AC Milan vs. Panathinaikos ESPN+

