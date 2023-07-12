How to Watch Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan
A lightweight boxing clash is set to take center stage over the weekend, with Frank Martin facing off with Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
This is an important boxing matchup with a lot of future implications for the winner. Below, we’ll give you details on how you can watch Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan:
When: July 15, 2023
Where: The Cosmopolitan (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. ET approx. ring walk for Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan)
How to Watch: Showtime
Keep in mind that the timing of the main event can change depending on the length of the fights on the undercard.Fight Profiles
Frank Martin
Height: 5’8″
Nationality: American
Record: 17-0 (12 KO’s)
Artem Harutyunyan
Height: 5′ 7.5″
Nationality: German
Record: 12-0 (7 KO’s)
Matchups on the Card
Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight eliminator
Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC bantamweight title
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweights
Quinton Randall vs. Willie Jones, 8 rounds, welterweights
Justin Cardona vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Anthony Cuba vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweights
