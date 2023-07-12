How to Watch Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

A lightweight boxing clash is set to take center stage over the weekend, with Frank Martin facing off with Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

This is an important boxing matchup with a lot of future implications for the winner. Below, we’ll give you details on how you can watch Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan:

When: July 15, 2023

Where: The Cosmopolitan (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. ET approx. ring walk for Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan)

How to Watch: Showtime

Keep in mind that the timing of the main event can change depending on the length of the fights on the undercard.

Frank Martin

Height: 5’8″

Nationality: American

Record: 17-0 (12 KO’s)

Artem Harutyunyan

Height: 5′ 7.5″

Nationality: German

Record: 12-0 (7 KO’s)

Matchups on the Card

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC bantamweight title

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweights

Quinton Randall vs. Willie Jones, 8 rounds, welterweights

Justin Cardona vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Anthony Cuba vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweights

