How to Watch Little League Softball Games On ESPN by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This year, ESPN platforms will carry over 300 Little League Softball and Baseball games. On July 28, viewers can watch the Little League Softball Region Championship.

Television coverage of the Little League Softball Region Championship can be seen for 12 hours on July 28, which includes an epic six-game slate.

Below, we’ll highlight the games that will be available to watch on ESPN+:

Friday’s Regional Championship Schedule:

11 a.m. ET: Southeast Championship Game from Warner Robbins, Georgia

1 p.m. ET: New England Championship Game from Bristol, Connecticut

3 p.m. ET: Central Championship Game from Whitestown, Indiana

5 p.m. ET: West Championship Game from San Bernardino, California

7 p.m. ET: Mid-Atlantic Championship Game from Bristol, Connecticut

9 p.m. ET: Northwest Championship Game from San Bernardino, California

In addition to this coverage, ESPN will also include the Little League Softball World Series, a 22-game tournament in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 6-13.

ABC will exclusively broadcast the Little League Softball World Series Championship Game from Greenville, N.C., Sunday, August 13. Before that matchup, ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN2 will carry each game.

