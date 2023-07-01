How to Watch Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's NBA Summer League Debut by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The San Antonio Spurs drafted a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With the Association’s summer league on the horizon, Wembanyama is taking center stage for the Spurs. The 7’2″ French superstar will suit up for some action during the summer but don’t expect much from him. The team is focused on protecting their asset, and they don’t want to see the new face of the franchise get hurt during meaningless games.

Below, let’s look at how to watch Wembanyama’s debut:

Date: July 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Before getting drafted by the Spurs, Wembanyama was a big star in France with the Metropolitans 92, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4, and 3.0 blocks per game.