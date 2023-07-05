How to Watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

MLB’s biggest home run hitters are getting ready for the summer’s biggest party at this year’s Home Run Derby from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

There are multiple ways to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby, and those will be highlighted below:

You can catch the 2023 Home Run Derby on ESPN, ESPN.com, MLB.com, and MLB.TV.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Eight of MLB’s best big boppers are taking center stage for the event. Pete Alonso and hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Alonso won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. The Polar Bear is in the conversation to lead the league in home runs, which has translated to his annual success in the event. Along with Rodriguez and Alonso, Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will all participate in the event.

The MLB Home Run Derby will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.