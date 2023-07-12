How to Watch the 2023 MLS All-Star Game by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

For the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, the league’s best talent will be getting together to face off with Arsenal on July 19. How can you watch the event?

This will be a rematch from 2016, where Arsenal defeated the MLS All-Stars 2-1. Arsenal has won 13 league titles, 14 FA Cups and continues to be a yearly threat in the English Premier League.

Many people have been wondering if Lionel Messi will play in the MLS All-Star Game, but he won’t be suiting up for this friendly.

Some star-studded names that will suit up include DÃ©nis Bouanga, JesÃºs Ferreira, Thiago Almada, Hany Mukhtar, and many more.

Below, we’ll highlight where you can watch the 2023 MLS All-Star Game and when the event is taking place:

When: July 19, 2023

Where: Audi Field (Washington, D.C)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch: MLS Season Pass

