How to Watch The 2023 Open Championship by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The top golfers in the world are set to hit the links for the 151st Open Championship later this month. We’ll fill you in on how to watch the illustrious Major.

The Open Championship is the final Major tournament on the golf calendar, with The Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open already in the books.

Below, we’ll highlight when the last Major tournament of the golf season begins and how you can watch the event.

If you’re a golf fan on the East Coast, you best be prepared for some early mornings.

When: July 20-23, 2023

Where: Royal Liverpool Golf Course (Wirral in Merseyside, England)

How to Watch: NBC, Golf Channel

Last year, Cameron Smith won The Open Championship. Smith shot a fantastic eight-under par during his final round to capture the Major Championship. Smith’s twenty-under-par total score put him in a tie for the best finish in The Open Championship history.

