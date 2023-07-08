How Will Signing Cam Reddish Impact the Los Angeles Lakers? by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Lakers faced a significant issue in their lineup last year. The team was dominated by two categories of players: guards and centers, leaving little flexibility to adapt to dynamic situations on the court. Notably, the roster relied on sliding Anthony Davis up to the power forward position, leaving a noticeable gap in their game. However, a turning point came when the team added Jared Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to their roster through a big trade. While Beasley didn’t stay long-term with the Lakers, his inclusion offered a unique advantage, enabling LeBron James to operate more effectively in a point guard position.

James has had an illustrious career, his defensive skills being pivotal in securing multiple titles for the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But at 39, questions were raised about his ability to defend with the same prowess. The tactical switch allows the Lakers to utilize LeBron’s abilities while ensuring he is surrounded by both shooters to create space and strong defenders to compensate.

A prominent addition to the team in this aspect is Cam Reddish. Standing at 6’8″ and weighing 220 lbs, Reddish can effectively guard both power forwards and small forwards. Throughout his NBA career, he has proven to be a solid complementary piece to any team. However, during his stint with the Atlanta Hawks, he was overshadowed by De’Andre Hunter, a player with a similar style but superior skill. The same scenario repeated with the New York Knicks, where RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin outshone him.

Despite these challenges, Reddish is expected to play a significant role with the Lakers. Reddish should play 25 minutes a game, and he will be a strong supporting player. His duties will include shooting threes and playing strong defense. This role is new to the Lakers’ roster, filling a gaping hole in their lineup. In short, Reddish is set to be a crucial piece in reshaping the Lakers’ roster in the upcoming season.

