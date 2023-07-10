Ideal Landing Spots for Top Remaining NFL Free Agents by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL offseason is winding down, with training camp only a few short weeks away. Plenty still is yet to happen, with many high-caliber players still available. Here are our ideal landing spots for some of the top remaining free agents.

DeAndre Hopkins – Kansas City Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins is the best player remaining on the free agent circuit and is taking his sweet old time figuring out his next landing spot. Hopkins has taken free agent visits with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots but is reportedly holding out as long as possible in the hope of a better opportunity. The Chiefs would undoubtedly be that better opportunity, as he would immediately slot in as Mahomes’ top wide receiver, but the only caveat is that the Chiefs are tight on the salary cap. If Hopkins is willing to take a small salary cut, which would make sense if winning is truly a priority, he still could and should land in Kansas City.

Dalvin Cook – New York Jets

Dalvin Cook wants to get paid like one of the best running backs in the league, but no team has been willing to do so just yet. Cook’s hometown Miami Dolphins, have expressed interest, which Cook himself has described as an ideal fit, but the contract offer is too low for his liking. The New York Jets are reportedly interested in making as many “all-in” moves as possible to maximize their window with Aaron Rodgers. A potential backfield with Breece Hall would further elevate the Jets among AFC contenders and allow Cook to get a little revenge on the Dolphins for lowballing him.

Marcus Peters – Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ pass defense was terrible last year, and their top corner Patrick Peterson walked in free agency. The cupboard is bare, with a lot of reliance on young and unproven corners to get the job done for a team that hosted a home playoff game last season. Marcus Peters wasn’t spectacular in 2022 by any means and is no longer a perennial Pro Bowler, but he still is a proven starter that can help the Vikings immediately. Along with his veteran mentorship, he can be a valuable member of an inexperienced secondary.

Jadeveon Clowney – Chicago Bears

The Bears are fresh off an offseason spending spree and are still assembling their roster around Justin Fields to compete in a wide-open NFC North next year, with a void at defensive end. Clowney would fill that role at a potential Pro-Bowl level, becoming the Bears’ best pass rusher since Khalil Mack. The Bears have the money to make it work, with a one-year deal being harmless in the long run.

Dalton Risner – Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have assembled one of the NFC’s most explosive offenses and are a sleeping giant in the conference. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauling in passes with Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker Jr running the rock, the only thing this offense is missing is a good line. Adding a proven commodity like Dalton Risner in at guard would immediately improve that. Still, it would also add a great locker room leader, with Risner being a 2022 finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

