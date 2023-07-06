Indianapolis Colts – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Will he turn the franchise around?

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Jonathan Taylor To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +150

It wasn’t a healthy season for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor last year. Before that, he was coming off a dominant campaign on the ground. The question that needs to be raised revolves around his overall health, not his skill set. Taylor played in just eleven last season and scored four rushing touchdowns, a significant dropoff from the 18 he scored in his sophomore campaign. The offensive line is a strength for Indy, and Taylor will benefit if he can stay on the field. With the plus-money value we’re getting here, backing Taylor to record double-digit touchdowns is worthwhile.

Indianapolis Colts to beat Tennessee Titans On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +350

The Tennessee Titans faded down the stretch last season, while the Indianapolis Colts struggled most of the way. Last year, the Titans came out on top in both matchups against the Colts. Even though we expect the Colts to be an improved group, it’s hard to see a world where they sweep Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

Anthony Richardson To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +600

It’s uncertain whether Anthony Richardson will start the year as the QB1 for the Colts. If he does, he undoubtedly has explosive upside on the ground. In college at Florida, Richardson rushed for 654 yards over 12 games and had nine rushing touchdowns. It’ll be difficult to have those types of numbers in the NFL. Still, Richardson also has potentially 17 games to work off vs. 12. We’re bullish about Richardson as a whole, and we like the value this number presents at +600.

Indianapolis Colts to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +750

A team rarely has such longshot odds to score a touchdown in every regular season game, but that’s where the Indianapolis Colts sit at +750. In saying that, the Colts had a problem finding the endzone last year; that’s not a secret. There’s definitely some value here, but there’s a reason this bet is such a long shot, and thus we’re fading it.

Michael Pittman To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +800

Michael Pittman Jr. is your guy if you’re looking for the Colts’ most talented comprehensive receiver option. Pittman Jr. is coming off his third season in the league. He’s posted back-to-back campaigns with over 900 receiving yards but has largely struggled to find the endzone. Pittman Jr. had a career-high six receiving touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. This type of bet will depend on how Pittman Jr. fares, with either Richardson or Gardner Minshew throwing him the football. We expect an uptick in production from Pittman Jr., but we’re not willing to say he’ll record double-digit receiving touchdowns.

