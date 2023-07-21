Inter Miami-Cruz Azul Betting Insights: The Messi Effect by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The American Leagues Cup is in full swing, with an electrifying matchup between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul creating significant chatter in the soccer betting landscape. Let’s dive into the current odds, opening odds, and betting percentage patterns BetMGM offers to enhance your betting strategy.

How to Watch Messi’s Miami Debut

Inter Miami’s opening odds stood at +100, indicating a reasonably balanced outlook for the game. However, those odds have risen to +120, showing a subtle shift in expectation. Despite this shift, Inter Miami still commands a whopping 80% of the individual bets and a staggering 86% of the total handle.

The possibility of a draw opened with odds of +250 but has since seen a marginal drop to +240. Interestingly, despite accounting for only 4% of the bets, the draw contributes to 10% of the total handle, suggesting a few high-value bets placed on this outcome.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul has seen their odds move in their favor, from an opening of +230 to +200. Yet, the bets placed on them are relatively fewer, with 14% of individual bets and 6% of the handle.

Most bet props

79% of bets, 89% of money is on Over 2.5 (-120)

99% of bets, 99% of money on Lionel Messi to score anytime goal (+115)

99% of bets, 99% of money on Lionel Messi to score 1st goal (+350)

Digging deeper into BetMGM’s most bet props provides additional insights. Over 2.5 goals is a popular betting option for this match, attracting 79% of bets and a massive 89% of the total handle, with odds currently set at -120.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi’s performance has generated enormous interest among bettors. An overwhelming 99% of bets and 99% of the total handle have been placed on Messi to score at any time during the match, with odds currently set at +115. This trend continues with the same percentage of bets and handle predicting Messi to score the match’s first goal, with current odds of +350.

What is the Messi Effect Doing to Odds

These insights by BetMGM indicate a strong leaning towards an Inter Miami win and a high-scoring game with significant expectations for a goal from Lionel Messi. Remember to consider these trends and adjust your betting strategies accordingly. Best of luck, and may the odds favor your bets!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.