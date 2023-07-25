Interceptions and Injuries: Analyzing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we eagerly await the kick-off for the upcoming NFL season, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys. The question in every football conversation is whether this will be the year for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to shine.

In the previous season, the Cowboys’ defense carried the team. Their continuity, thanks to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, gives them a solid backbone heading into this season. Yet, the offense will present a slightly different look with a new offensive coordinator at the helm.

Despite these changes, the Cowboys will likely rely on their defense. This is particularly true given the uncertainty surrounding running back Tony Pollard, who battled through injury last season. Thanks to owner Jerry Jones, the franchise has historically been good at resolving contract issues before the season begins. However, with Pollard, they were forced to place him under the franchise tag.

A shining light in the offseason has been the acquisition of Brandin Cooks. The dependable receiver should add depth and flexibility to the Cowboys’ offensive game plan. However, the ultimate test this season will come down to one thing: Prescott’s performance under pressure.

Prescott has struggled with interceptions at critical moments, a problem he has pledged to work on year after year. However, these promises seem to fall short on the field. Last season, Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions, a stat nobody wants to top. Compounding the issue, he only played 12 games due to injuries.

The big question is whether we can trust Prescott to help the Cowboys win more than ten games this season. His interception stats from last year loom ominously over his prospects, despite his promises of improvement.

It’s also important to consider the Cowboys’ overall performance in the postseason. They have made 12 consecutive playoff appearances without reaching the NFC championship game. Their last Super Bowl triumph dates back to 1995, during their golden era. Since then, they haven’t made it past the NFC Divisional Round.

The odds of the Cowboys winning the NFC championship this year stand at +600. If you’re considering backing them, proceed with caution. It may all come down to whether Prescott can finally deliver on his promises and steer the team clear of critical errors.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.