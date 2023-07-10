Is Tom Brady Dating Emily Ratajkowski or Kim Kardashian? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The gossip grapevine is buzzing with chatter about NFL legend Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian following their appearance at Michael Rubin’s illustrious White Party. However, it appears that not all that glitters is gold when it comes to celebrity interactions.

Despite the rumors, insiders claim that Brady and Kardashian barely exchanged words at the party. It seems the speculation was fueled when Kardashian, buoyed by what some might call ‘liquid courage,’ confided in several attendees that she harbors a crush on the legendary quarterback. While this revelation has sparked intrigue, it’s worth noting that Brady was not seen reciprocating Kardashian’s flirtatious behavior.

Instead, Brady was reportedly quite engaged with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski throughout the night. According to sources, the duo was inseparable, sparking a new wave of speculation about a potential connection between the NFL star and the popular model. Given their evident camaraderie, some fans have already started ‘shipping’ Ratajkowski and Brady, anticipating what could be the next celebrity power couple.

As the dust settles on the glamourous White Party, we are left to speculate about these potential celebrity pairings. While it remains to be seen whether these interactions will develop into something more, they certainly add an intriguing layer to the social dynamics of this star-studded event.

