Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Royals @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 88°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Royals
|+1.5
|-127
|O 8.5
|-122
|+162
|Open
|-126
|9
|-106
|+163
|Current
|Twins
|-1.5
|+106
|U 8.5
|+102
|-191
|Open
|+106
|9
|-114
|-194
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Royals
Starting Pitcher: Zack Greinke: 1-8, 5.15 ERA, 6.29 K/9
|1.
|1B
|Nick Pratto
|.262, 5 HR, 24 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|.244, 12 HR, 39 RBI
|3.
|C
|Salvador Perez
|.253, 15 HR, 39 RBI
|4.
|RF
|MJ Melendez
|.209, 6 HR, 31 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Maikel Garcia
|.271, 2 HR, 18 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Edward Olivares
|.252, 6 HR, 14 RBI
|7.
|LF
|Drew Waters
|.233, 3 HR, 8 RBI
|8.
|2B
|Nicky Lopez
|.214, 0 HR, 7 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Kyle Isbel
|.190, 1 HR, 9 RBI
Twins
Starting Pitcher: Kenta Maeda: 1-5, 6.23 ERA, 9.00 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Edouard Julien
|.259, 4 HR, 9 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Carlos Correa
|.217, 11 HR, 37 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Alex Kirilloff
|.270, 4 HR, 14 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Byron Buxton
|.208, 14 HR, 31 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Max Kepler
|.203, 11 HR, 25 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Kyle Farmer
|.245, 4 HR, 16 RBI
|7.
|LF
|Joey Gallo
|.191, 14 HR, 27 RBI
|8.
|C
|Christian VÃ¡zquez
|.227, 1 HR, 17 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Michael A. Taylor
|.213, 10 HR, 24 RBI
Betting Insights:
Royals
- The over hit in four of the Kansas City Royals’ last five games on the road in 2023
Twins
- The over hit in four of the Minnesota Twins’ last five games at home in 2023
