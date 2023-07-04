Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Royals @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 88°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Royals +1.5 -127 O 8.5 -122 +162 Open -126 9 -106 +163 Current Twins -1.5 +106 U 8.5 +102 -191 Open +106 9 -114 -194 Current

Royals Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Zack Greinke: 1-8, 5.15 ERA, 6.29 K/9 1. 1B Nick Pratto .262, 5 HR, 24 RBI 2. SS Bobby Witt Jr. .244, 12 HR, 39 RBI 3. C Salvador Perez .253, 15 HR, 39 RBI 4. RF MJ Melendez .209, 6 HR, 31 RBI 5. 3B Maikel Garcia .271, 2 HR, 18 RBI 6. DH Edward Olivares .252, 6 HR, 14 RBI 7. LF Drew Waters .233, 3 HR, 8 RBI 8. 2B Nicky Lopez .214, 0 HR, 7 RBI 9. CF Kyle Isbel .190, 1 HR, 9 RBI MLB Twins Starting Pitcher: Kenta Maeda: 1-5, 6.23 ERA, 9.00 K/9 1. 2B Edouard Julien .259, 4 HR, 9 RBI 2. SS Carlos Correa .217, 11 HR, 37 RBI 3. 1B Alex Kirilloff .270, 4 HR, 14 RBI 4. DH Byron Buxton .208, 14 HR, 31 RBI 5. RF Max Kepler .203, 11 HR, 25 RBI 6. 3B Kyle Farmer .245, 4 HR, 16 RBI 7. LF Joey Gallo .191, 14 HR, 27 RBI 8. C Christian VÃ¡zquez .227, 1 HR, 17 RBI 9. CF Michael A. Taylor .213, 10 HR, 24 RBI

Betting Insights:

Royals

The over hit in four of the Kansas City Royals’ last five games on the road in 2023

Twins

The over hit in four of the Minnesota Twins’ last five games at home in 2023

