Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

2 hours ago

Royals @ Twins – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 88°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Royals +1.5  -127  O 8.5  -122  +162  Open
-126  -106  +163  Current
 Twins -1.5   +106  U 8.5  +102  -191  Open
 +106   -114  -194  Current
Projected Lineups:

Royals

Starting Pitcher: Zack Greinke: 1-8, 5.15 ERA, 6.29 K/9

1. 1B  Nick Pratto   .262, 5 HR, 24 RBI
2. SS  Bobby Witt Jr.   .244, 12 HR, 39 RBI
3. C  Salvador Perez   .253, 15 HR, 39 RBI
4. RF  MJ Melendez   .209, 6 HR, 31 RBI
5. 3B  Maikel Garcia   .271, 2 HR, 18 RBI
6. DH  Edward Olivares   .252, 6 HR, 14 RBI
7. LF  Drew Waters   .233, 3 HR, 8 RBI
8. 2B  Nicky Lopez   .214, 0 HR, 7 RBI
9. CF  Kyle Isbel   .190, 1 HR, 9 RBI

Twins

Starting Pitcher: Kenta Maeda: 1-5, 6.23 ERA, 9.00 K/9

1. 2B  Edouard Julien   .259, 4 HR, 9 RBI
2. SS  Carlos Correa   .217, 11 HR, 37 RBI
3. 1B  Alex Kirilloff   .270, 4 HR, 14 RBI
4. DH  Byron Buxton   .208, 14 HR, 31 RBI
5. RF  Max Kepler   .203, 11 HR, 25 RBI
6. 3B  Kyle Farmer   .245, 4 HR, 16 RBI
7. LF  Joey Gallo   .191, 14 HR, 27 RBI
8. C  Christian VÃ¡zquez   .227, 1 HR, 17 RBI
9. CF  Michael A. Taylor   .213, 10 HR, 24 RBI
Betting Insights:

Royals

  • The over hit in four of the Kansas City Royals’ last five games on the road in 2023

Twins

  • The over hit in four of the Minnesota Twins’ last five games at home in 2023

