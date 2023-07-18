Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 18 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .378

Games Remaining: 66

Last Appearance (July 17 @ Cardinals): Arraez went 1-5 in Monday’s series-opening loss – Miami’s fourth straight defeat. The All-Star’s lone hit was a two-out RBI single to left field in the fifth inning.

Next Game (July 18 @ Cardinals): St. Louis will start left-hander Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA) for the second game of this three-game set. Arraez, batting .371 against southpaws this season, has yet to face Montgomery in his career.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-320)

Over 0.5 RBI (+240)

Over 0.5 Runs (+120)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1100)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.