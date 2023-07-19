Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 19 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .376

Games Remaining: 65

Last Appearance (July 18 @ Cardinals): Arraez went 1-4 with a single during Tuesday’s 5-2 loss, Miami’s fifth straight. The All-Star has just three multi-hit games over his past 17. His .376 average is his lowest since June 2.

Next Game (July 19 @ Cardinals): The Marlins wrap up their three-game set with the Cards on Wednesday, St. Louis sending right-hander Dakota Hudson to the mound. Arraez is 0-2 against Hudson this season.

Notable Props for Wednesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-420)

Over 0.5 RBI (+180)

Over 0.5 Runs (-115)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1100)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.