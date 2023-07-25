Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 25 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .379

Games Remaining: 61

Last Appearance (July 23 vs. Rockies): Arraez recorded his second straight multi-hit performance, going 3-4, including a walk-off single in the tenth inning, as the Marlins snapped their eight-game losing streak. The 26-year-old has hit safely in five of his past eight at-bats, raising his average to .379.

Next Game (July 25 @ Rays): Tampa Bay will send star right-hander Tyler Glasnow to the mound for game one of a mini two-game set. Arraez has never faced Glasnow in his career.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-280)

Over 0.5 RBI (+250)

Over 0.5 Runs (+125)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

