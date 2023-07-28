Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 28 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .376

Games Remaining: 59

Last Appearance (July 26 @ Rays): Arraez went 2-4 with a double, single, and two RBI as the Marlins downed the Rays 7-1 during Wednesday’s series finale. It’s the All-Star’s third multi-hit performance in his past four games.

Next Game (July 28 vs. Tigers): Detroit will start right-hander Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53 ERA) in Game 1 of this critical three-game set for the Fish. This will be the first time Arraez has faced Olson in his career. The 26-year-old is hitting .414 in 50 games at LoanDepot Park this season.

Notable Props for Friday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-330)

Over 0.5 RBI (+240)

Over 0.5 Runs (+210)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1200)

