Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 31

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .377

Games Remaining: 56

Last Appearance (July 30 vs. Tigers): Arraez didn’t play much of a role in Sunday’s 8-6 victory, the All-Star going 0-4 with a walk as Miami wrapped up its three-game set with Detroit.

Next Game (July 31 vs. Phillies): The Marlins open up a critical four-game series against NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies, who will start right-hander Taijuan Walker. This will be the first time Arraez has faced Walker in his career. The 26-year-old is 9-21 (.429) against Philadelphia pitching this season, including notching the first cycle in Marlins’ history on April 11.

Notable Props for Monday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-330)

Over 0.5 RBI (+190)

Over 0.5 Runs (-105)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

