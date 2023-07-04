Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 4 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .388

Games Remaining: 76

Last Appearance: Arraez went 1-4 in Monday’s 5-4 victory over the Cardinals as Miami snapped its three-game losing skid. The All-Star singled and scored a run in the first inning but was held in check the remainder of the way. Arraez has just two multi-hit games in his past nine, dropping his average to .388.

Next Game: The Marlins continue their series with the Cardinals on Tuesday, St. Louis sending veteran Adam Wainwright (3-3, 7.45 ERA) to the hill. Arraez went 0-3 in his lone career matchup against Wainwright back in 2021.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-400)

Over 0.5 RBI (+160)

Over 0.5 Runs (-150)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1000)

