Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 7

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .388

Games Remaining: 73

Last Appearance (July 6 vs. Cardinals): Arraez racked up three hits in five plate appearances during Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. All three of the All-Star’s hits were singles. It was the 12th time this season Arraez has recorded three or more base knocks, raising his average to .388.

Next Game (July 7 vs. Phillies): The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound for game one of a three-game set at LoanDepot Park. Arraez faced Wheeler for the first time in his career on April 12, going 1-3 with a double. He’s 7-12 (.583) against Philadelphia pitching this season, including notching the first cycle in Marlins’ history on April 11.

Notable Props for Friday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-340)

Over 0.5 RBI (+220)

Over 0.5 Runs (-115)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1500)

