Michigan's Blake Corum Says Jim Harbaugh Suspension Will 'Light a Fire'

One of the biggest storylines at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis is whether Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for the Big Ten favorite’s first four games. There is speculation that Michigan and the NCAA are working on a deal to suspend Harbaugh for the Wolverines’ first four games of the 2023 college football season for NCAA violations.

Harbaugh could not talk about the issue but said, â€œAs you probably already know, I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation. I’m with you; I would love to lay it all out thereâ€”nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. That’s about all there is to say about that.â€

Michigan players running back Blake Corum and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins are prepared for whatever happens regarding their head coach.

â€œI don’t know too much about the situation,â€ Corum said when asked how the team can get through the first four games, â€œbut as a leader, just rally my guys. If anything, this will make us go even harder. Maybe a little motivation, light a fire under us.â€

The Wolverines are a legitimate national title contender and should not need extra motivation as they attempt to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship and make the College Football Playoff again.

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Kris Jenkins said, â€œObviously, if (Harbaugh) is not going to be there, it hurts, but we are going to play for him and continue to attack each game the way that we have always had. If he is not there in person, he’ll be there in spirit.â€

Michigan’s first four games are against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers. All at home.

While his absence may be distracting, Jenkins added, â€œWe treat (distractions) like we treat everything else. We just have to waive the distractions. There’s always going to be distractions. There’s always going to be adversity, and it is always going to hit you at the most random points. You got to keep pushing regardless of what happens with outside noise. You got to keep pushing.â€

Michigan and its players will have to wait and see whether they will have to start their season with a suspended head coach.