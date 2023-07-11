Minnesota Vikings – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After posting 13 wins and capturing the NFC North last season, what will the Minnesota Vikings do for an encore performance in 2023-24?

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Danielle Hunter To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season -125

Defense end Danielle Hunter has continued to be a significant part of what this group does defensively. He’s played seven seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and is coming off recording 10.5 sacks. Over those seven years, Hunter has tallied double-digit sacks in four of them. If you add that in one of those seven seasons, he dealt with injuries for half the year, it’s clear he’s been consistent and done this in four of six years. Knowing that, you can understand why this number is juiced and why we’re happy to back it.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Minnesota Vikings to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +100

We don’t want to say that the Minnesota Vikings offense was surprisingly good last year, but they were certainly more explosive than we expected. They have a lot of talented weapons on offense, and that’ll be no different this year, especially after they added another gifted wideout in Jordan Addison. You can get this number with a plus sign beside it, which is just gravy.

Minnesota Vikings to beat Green Bay Packers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +185

Last season, the Vikings and Green Bay Packers traded double-digit victories. With Aaron Rodgers no longer in the fold for the Packers, it’ll be interesting to see what Jordan Love brings to the table in this rivalry. The Vikings have had some issues in divisional games over the years, and although we’re not sure what to expect from Green Bay, the most likely scenario here is that these teams ultimately split games.

Jordan Addison To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +340

Does anyone else remember when Justin Jefferson stormed onto the field and blew up for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign? USC product Jordan Addison has that type of potential with the Vikings during his rookie campaign. He might not have Jefferson’s ceiling, but that talent level is highly evident here. It still feels unlikely he will reach double-digit touchdowns in his rookie campaign, but it doesn’t hurt to sprinkle a little bit on this when you factor in he’ll often get single coverage, with Jefferson garnering much more attention.

Minnesota Vikings To Reach NFC Championship Game +430

There are a lot of question marks about the NFC in terms of who the contending teams are. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys look to have separated themselves from the pack in that category. You can make a case that after those three teams, the Vikings are right there in the conversation. With the NFL full of parity, there’s some value here in backing the Vikings to make it to the NFC title game, even if their playoff history suggests otherwise.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Other Teams Season Specials: Indianapolis Colts | Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Miami Dolphins | Jacksonville Jaguars | Buffalo Bills | Cincinnati Bengals | Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Philadelphia Eagles | Pittsburgh Steelers | New York Jets | New York Giants | Chicago Bears | Green Bay Packers | Detroit Lions |