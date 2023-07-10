Minnesota Vikings NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 8.5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off capturing the NFC North title in 2022-23. What will they have in store for an encore performance in 2023-24?

It would be an understatement to say it was surprising that the Vikings picked up 13 wins last season. There are a lot of talented pieces on their roster, but everything that needed to go right did for this group, especially in one-score games. That’s unlikely to repeat itself this year, which is why their projected win total is set much lower at 8.5, with the over listed at -142 and the under at +116.

Minnesota boasted a top-ten offense last season in total points output, and with weapons like Justin Jefferson and rookie Jordan Addison in their wide receiver core, we’re bullish about this group to continue putting up points. Whether or not Kirk Cousins can continue to play at a high level remains to be seen, but he’s at least proven to be a solid signal-caller you can rely on.

Defense is an area that will continue to be difficult for Minnesota. Brian Flores should come in and put a new spin on things as defensive coordinator, but the talent level isn’t up to par. The Vikings secondary and pass rush remain areas of concern, and even if we liked them adding Flores as a coach, it would be difficult to match up well in a lot of games for this unit. While the offense remains strong, we have more questions than answers about this defense.

Regarding the strength of schedule, it won’t be an easy year for Minnesota with their opponents, where they have the eighth-hardest schedule. Analysts are projecting another bump for the Detroit Lions, while it remains to be seen if the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears will be teams on the rise. Everything won’t go right again for the Vikings to win 13 games again, but there’s enough talent on this roster for them to find a way to win double-digit games in 2023-24.

Verdict: Over 8.5 wins (-142)

