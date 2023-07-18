MLB 7/18 Brewers @ Phillies Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The MLB heat is on as the Philadelphia Phillies, priced at -200, get ready to host the Milwaukee Brewers. With Aaron Nola set to face off against Julio Teheran, all eyes will be on this late-July showdown that offers plenty of intrigue.

The Phillies have been on a tear lately, making this match-up incredibly enticing. The Brewers are a quality outfit, but the Phils have been hot. Even the most casual observer may look at the odds and pull back slightly, given Milwaukee’s proven track record. However, recent performances are enough to give the Phillies the edge.

Teheran had an impressive restart to his major league baseball career in 2023 with several fantastic outings. But his performance has declined, especially against left-handed batters. And that’s precisely where the Phillies could hurt him, with an arsenal of powerful left-handed hitters. The likes of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper could give Teheran a long night on the mound.

On the other side of the equation, Aaron Nola is regaining his form. Over the last 30 days, Nola has showcased impressive stats, particularly against right-handed batters. Nola boasts an impressive weighted on-base percentage of .288 against left-handers, proving his adaptability on the mound.

The Brewers have had their issues. Their lineup has been inconsistent, with the sole bright spot being Christian Yelich, who has had a commendable past month. However, this might not be enough to outscore the in-form Phillies.

Therefore, while Milwaukee is a formidable team, the nod in this game goes to the Phillies. If you’re hesitant about picking a winner outright, consider betting on the run line in the first five innings. The Phillies’ hot streak and a susceptible Teheran point to an early lead.

Teheran has had a rocky few games, having allowed 13 earned runs in his last two starts, following a brilliant beginning of the season where he only conceded seven earned runs in his first six starts. This recent performance slump is a crucial indicator of his struggles, and it could be an ideal setup for the Phillies to exploit.

In conclusion, the Phillies’ red-hot form and the Brewers’ struggles, particularly in their batting lineup, point to a potential win for the home side. The betting odds favor the Phillies, and if recent performances are any indicator, they should extend their winning run against the Brewers.

