MLB 7/19 Padres @ Blue Jays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets

The San Diego Padres, on the wings of a resounding 9-1 victory, spearheaded by the brilliant start of Joe Musgrove, look to maintain their MLB momentum. Despite their emphatic win, the Padres aren’t the favorites for today’s clash against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays find themselves with a slight edge, according to FanDuel, sitting at -120. The total on the board? A tantalizing nine runs. The question for tonight: Will San Diego continue their upward trajectory, or will Toronto bounce back?

Location : Rogers Centre | Toronto, Ontario

: Rogers Centre | Toronto, Ontario Time: 7:07 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN+

If we search for hopeful indicators, our gaze naturally lands on the Padres’ Juan Soto. Soto has been languishing in an uncharacteristic slump, particularly struggling through July. However, early signs hint at the tides turning for Soto, who seems to be slowly rediscovering his swing.

Considering he went six for 35 over his first ten games this month, a performance that could kindly be described as dismal, any positive signs are a welcome relief. Soto’s slump was a severe blow to the team. As Soto’s form goes, so does the team’s, and his improvement will likely bring a surge in performance in the others.

Moneyline : Padres +102 | Blue Jays -120

: Padres +102 | Blue Jays -120 Run Line : Padres -1.5 (+168) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-205)

: Padres -1.5 (+168) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-205) Total: OVER 9 (+102) | UNDER 9 (-124)

Today’s match-up sets the stage for a titanic clash of the pitchers. San Diego’s Yu Darvish will need to deliver a strong performance against Toronto’s JosÃ© BerrÃ­os, who’s been relatively steady at home. Darvish can rise to the occasion, and today, he needs to be â€˜that guy.’

The Padres’ pitching staff limited the Blue Jays to a solitary run yesterday, and I wouldn’t expect Toronto’s lineup to be much more prolific today. We’re backing the UNDER in the first five innings, as I believe the bulk of the runs will likely materialize later in the game.

Vladimir Guerrero OVER 0.5 RBIs (+110)

Manny Machado OVER 0.5 RBIs (+130)

Juan Soto OVER 0.5 RBIs (+145)

George Springer OVER 0.5 RBIs (+160)

