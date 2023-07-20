MLB 7/20 Orioles @ Rays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In what promises to be an enticing MLB duel, the Baltimore Orioles square off against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa. With the veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson on the mound for the Orioles and power arm Tyler Glasnow for the Rays, it’s a matchup that could have significant implications in the fierce battle for first place in the AL East.

Despite the Rays (-190) being favored, the momentum is with the Orioles (+160). The game’s total over/under is pegged at eight runs, suggesting we’re in for a pitching duel.

Rewind to June 20 when Glasnow last faced this Orioles squad, a team he had never lost to. That day, he was shelled for six runs and six hits over 4.1 innings in an 8-6 loss. Glasnow couldn’t escape the Orioles’ onslaught despite striking out seven and walking two.

The Orioles are displaying unshakeable confidence and are swinging the bat fearlessly. Even though the Rays have the home advantage at the Trop, Glasnow, who was phenomenal in his last outing against the Royals, faces a different challenge against this Orioles team.

For those daring, taking the under eight runs may seem like an appealing proposition, given the possible pitching duel. Glasnow’s difficulties against left-handed batters in the last 30 days are adding an intriguing twist to this matchup. In a potentially wise strategic move, the Orioles could field as many as seven left-handed batters in their lineup today, capitalizing on Glasnow’s recent weakness.

This AL East clash is set to be a thrilling encounter in the sweltering month of July. One team is playing inspiring baseball, while the other appears to be faltering slightly. How this contest unfolds could be a turning point for both teams’ seasons. Don’t miss the action as the Orioles and Rays continue their rivalry in a game that promises high stakes and drama.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.