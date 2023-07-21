MLB 7/21 Diamondbacks @ Reds Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The competition is heating up as we head deeper into the MLB season. The Arizona Diamondbacks recently took two of three in their series against the Atlanta Braves and are now poised to take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. Playing in Cincinnati this year is being treated by oddsmakers as “Coors Field Jr.,” with a total run expectancy of 10.5. This encounter promises to be thrilling, featuring two powerhouse lineups going head to head.

Arizona’s Tommy Henry is taking the mound tonight, a left-handed pitcher who boasts impressive stats against right-handed batters. On the Reds side, Ben Lively has been holding his own, too. He’s not flashy, but he’s been delivering consistent numbers over the last month.

In his last 30 days, Lively has an ISO power number of .048 and a weighted on-base percentage of .231. Though these numbers might stand out, they’re only from 23 batters faced. Over the season, Lively has held a .179 ISO and .320 weighted on-base percentage through 218 batters.

In contrast, Henry will be the key to keeping the Reds’ right-heavy power lineup in check. Over the past month, Henry has faced 53 right-handed batters, recording a .061 ISO power number and a .276 weighted on-base percentage. With left and right-handed batters combined, he’s faced 72 batters, logging a .091 ISO and a weighted on-base percentage of .252.

While betting the under at the Great American Ballpark is a tricky proposition, tonight’s matchup could potentially buck the trend. With two capable pitchers in Henry and Lively and the bats possibly kept in check, a lower-scoring game is a distinct possibility.

Despite the potential for high scores in Cincinnati games, I recommend taking the under in this game. However, bear in mind the volatility of such a bet. As we saw in the middle of the Reds series against the San Francisco Giants, an 11-10 game is always a possibility. But reviewing the Reds’ last five games, that was the only one to surpass the total.

Let’s hope the pitchers can do their part. Get ready for an action-packed game!

