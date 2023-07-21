MLB 7/21 Orioles @ Rays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In a tense MLB face-off this weekend, the Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish to the mound, while Zach Eflin will be toeing the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays. According to the FanDuel sportsbook, this highly anticipated match has the Rays at -150 to win and snap their current five-game losing streak. The total is a flat eight, indicating a healthy respect for these pitchers and their capabilities.

While Bradish might not be a household name, his recent performances have made him hard to ignore. Many might believe the Rays could have an easy time against him, but that’s far from the truth. Bradish hasn’t conceded a run in his past two games, and his superb splits, marked by a high number of strikeouts (87), reflect his formidable skills.

On the other side, Eflin has been nothing short of sensational for the Tampa Bay Rays this year. His impressive performance, especially within the confines of Tropicana Field, indicates why Tampa Bay remains a strong contender within the American League.

The upcoming games will be held in a genuine pitcher’s park, adding a layer of challenge for both teams. As both teams eye the AL East division title, their performances at the Trop could determine who leads into the second half of the season.

The under eight might be a more favorable strategy for those looking to place bets on this match-up. With two accomplished pitchers, a playoff atmosphere, and a ballpark known for its challenging dimensions, both teams will be vying for every single out. The odds favor a low-scoring game.

While the Rays have been underperforming offensively, they remain a formidable opponent, particularly in the series’ upcoming pitching match-ups. Shane McClanahan will take the mound tomorrow, and Taj Bradley will pitch on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s strong rotation underlines their dangerous potential once they reach the playoffs. Remember, Tyler Glasnow is also a part of this rotation.

Bradish has been on a hot streak, with four consecutive starts of six-plus innings, and over those, he’s only allowed three total earned runs. While struggling on the road with a 1-4 record and an ERA above five, Eflin has been outstanding at home. He’s had ten starts in Tampa Bay, resulting in nine wins, and has an incredible ERA of 2.34.

While the odds might currently favor the Rays, it’s crucial not to underestimate the potential of the Orioles, especially given Bradish’s recent form. Expect a close, tension-filled series with more unders than overs and a chance for the Rays to rebound and end their losing streak.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.