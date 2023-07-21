MLB 7/21 Phillies @ Guardians Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Following a rough defeat to Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday, the Philadelphia Phillies are determined to bounce back and regain their stride. They’re placing their hopes in lefty Ranger Suarez, who’s slated to take the mound. Considering their resilience and Suarez’s tenacity, the Phillies are slightly favored (-118) on the road against the Cleveland Guardians. The over/under for today’s game is set at 8.5.

The Phillies’ chances for a high-scoring game are favorable, especially against Gavin Williams, a right-handed pitcher who has shown a noticeable weakness against left-handed batters. Williams has faced 56 batters this season with a .255 iso power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .343.

The Phillies are set to leverage this with their left-handed power hitters, such as Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh. All these players have demonstrated their aptitude against right-handed pitching over the past 30 days, and they will be instrumental in the Phillies’ quest to regain their momentum.

Despite their recent slump against the Brewers, the Phillies are expected to shine against the Guardians. The betting odds may not be high, but it’s clear that the Phillies are a stronger team. Suarez’s impressive performances outshine Williams, tipping the scales further in favor of Philadelphia.

The anticipation is high, and all eyes are on the Phillies as they enter this crucial MLB encounter. Will the favorable conditions and a promising lineup help them turn the tide? Stay tuned for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians clash.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.