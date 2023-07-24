MLB 7/24 Blue Jays @ Dodgers Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s an MLB clash that features two of the harder-hitting clubs across both leagues, as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a contest where the bats could decide the outcome. With Jose Berrios stepping onto the mound for the Blue Jays and Michael Grove suiting up for the Dodgers, expect an exhilarating pitcher’s duel.

The Dodgers are slightly favored, with betting odds at a -130 price, which many may consider generous. However, with a listed total of 9.5, it’s evident that the bookies anticipate a high-scoring contest. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers pack a heavy punch offensively, so don’t be surprised to see some baseballs flying into the stands tonight.

The Dodgers, fresh off an 8-4 loss to the Texas Rangers, will be eager to bounce back and assert their home dominance at Dodger Stadium. On paper, the odds favor the Dodgers, but is it worth the price at -130? There’s an argument to be made that the value isn’t there, particularly given that BerrÃ­os, widely regarded as the superior pitcher, will be on the hill for the visiting Blue Jays.

This matchup presents a unique scenario. The Dodgers, who haven’t played a home game since July 8, have spent most of the month on the road. This situation often favors the visiting team, as the hosts struggle to re-acclimate to their home field following an extended road trip.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays could seize this opportunity. Possessing an offensive unit as potent as the Dodgers’, Toronto stands a strong chance of capitalizing on Grove’s pitching and putting up an impressive run total. If you’re looking for a betting edge, it might be worth considering the over in this game.

