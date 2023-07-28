MLB 7/28 Nationals @ Mets Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

When you see a team with MLB odds of nearly -200, you might be inclined to trust them without a second thought. In the case of the New York Mets with Max Scherzer on the mound, you may want to pause momentarily. As tempting as it might be to bet on the favorites, the team’s current state raises some concerns.

Scherzer’s focus on the mound is legendary. However, examining his stats from this season, it hasn’t been great, especially over the past month.

Scherzer has an ISO of .281 and a weighted on-base percentage of .344. The story becomes more concerning regarding left-handed batters, with an ISO of .291 and a wOBA of .415. His strikeout rate sits at a meager 20%. This isn’t the dominating Scherzer we’re used to.

Shifting our focus to the opposing team’s lineup, players such as CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario, Joey Meneses, Keibert Ruiz, and Dominic Smith showcase considerable talent.

However, the Nationals’ Mackenzie Gore has struggled to handle right-handed batters. This could allow Mets hitters Tommy Pham, Pete Alonso, Mark Canha, and Francisco Alvarez to make an impact.

There’s a tendency not to bet against Scherzer, acknowledging that he can elevate his game when needed. However, the high price point combined with the Mets’ current state and Scherzer’s underwhelming stats doesn’t warrant an unexamined bet on New York.

