MLB Trade Deadline: Does Atlanta Really Need More?

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball. Very few argue against it. With their 61-33 record, the Braves are just +150 to win the NL and +340 to win it all, both the shortest odds in each category. Despite a four-game skid, they still lead the NL by 6.5 games and show no signs of losing their lead. Atlanta has everything, but given that there are no sure things in sports, where else could the Braves add at the trade deadline to elevate their team even further?

At the plate, this team has it all. Starting with NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr., hitting an absurd .333 with 23 homers and 44 stolen bases, he’ll set the tone for the lineup. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley have been incredible in their own way, with Olson, in particular, sitting second in baseball with 30 homers. Eddie Rosario, Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II, Orlando Arcia, and Sean Murphy have contributed consistently, giving Atlanta the most complete, consistent, and well-rounded lineup in baseball.

On the mound, it’s been a bit shakier than expected. Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Charlie Morton have been the only consistent mainstays, each sporting an ERA in the mid-3.00 range. After that, it’s been patchwork. Luckily, All-Star Max Fried is expected to return soon, bolstering the top of the rotation further and giving Atlanta another consistent, reliable arm. In terms of a fifth starter, it’s been a bit of an experiment. They’ve trotted many different arms out there, but no one has stuck consistently. While there might not necessarily be an elite arm in the bullpen, it’s been remarkably consistent and reliable. The entire bullpen, minus a struggling Raisel Iglesias and AJ Minter, with an ERA in the 3.00 range, offers the Braves many options. 39-year-old Jesse Chavez was their best arm before his injury with a 1.55 ERA, but he could still be a few weeks away from returning.

The Braves won’t make a big splash in the field at the deadline by any means, minus the potential for a depth acquisition. To feed into the ample speculation, they could have a try at Shohei Ohtani and essentially lock up a World Series, as they’ve been linked as a potential trade suitor. That is still a long shot, so the Braves need another starter, even considering Max Fried will return soon. If they have confidence in someone in-house already, like Jared Shuster, so be it, but adding a proven name to lock up the rotation is the type of all-in move they should explore.

Additionally, solidifying up the bullpen needs to happen as well. With Iglesias not being the elite arm they hoped he’d be, they still could use one. If the Padres go full-sell mode, Josh Hader should be a target. He’d give Atlanta arguably the best closer in baseball and give the Braves confidence in their backend in October.

