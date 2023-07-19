MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Need to be Huge Buyers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Philadelphia has become an absolute wagon. After beginning the season 25-32, essentially experiencing a World Series hangover, the Phillies have been the second-best team in the MLB, only trailing the Atlanta Braves.

On a 27-10 run, the Phils are clicking on all cylinders. Their chances of winning the NL East are slim to none, sitting at +3300 on the FanDuel Sportsbook since the Braves look unstoppable. Destined for the top wild-card spot, the books recognize the Phillies’ playoff chances, giving them the third-best odds to win the NL East.

Team Full of Strengths

Looking at the Phillies’ strengths, they’ve gotten contributions from everyone. The starting rotation has looked elite, with aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler not even performing at their best. Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez have taken their game to another level at the third and fourth spots in the rotation. The bullpen has also come together, with Craig Kimbrel having a career resurgence along with other reliable arms such as Gregory Soto, Jose Alvarado, and Andrew Vasquez.

At the plate, the Phils have put up one of the deepest lineups in baseball. Nick Castellanos has turned it around compared to an underwhelming 2022, earning an all-star nod this season. Their young players, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Brandon Marsh, have become mainstays, offering consistent and reliable production down in the order. Kyle Schwarber’s average is in the dirt, but he’s still hitting bombs and drawing walks. Bryce Harper’s power hasn’t come back after his Tommy John surgery, but he’s still hitting north of .300. Trea Turner and JT Realmuto have underwhelmed, but there is reason to count on their veterans to turn it around.

Like most teams positioned to be buyers, a fifth starter could be helpful. Cristopher Sanchez has done a fine job as of late, but he’d be better used in the bullpen. They could get by with Sanchez if they allocate all their resources to the offense, with their biggest holes being left field and first base. Bryce Harper looks to return to the field this week, and he’ll attempt to play first base, which would allow Kyle Schwarber to be the DH as planned.

If the Phillies want to go all-in, they should push all their resources toward a left fielder, namely Juan Soto. Philly has been linked to the Padres outfielder for a while, most recently taking Soto from the Seattle all-star game festivities on the Phillies team plane to meet his Padres in Philly. Additionally, Soto is good friends with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long from Washington. If the Padres collapse as August 1st approaches, don’t be surprised if the Phillies make a significant splash.

