Mookie Betts Is Long Shot To Win Home Run Derby — Even He Knows It Betts has the longest odds to win the event by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago

Those who put money down on Mookie Betts to win the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday night might regret their respective financial decisions.

After all, with Betts going up against some of the event’s best like two-time winner Pete Alonso, single-round record holder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s hometown kid Julio Rodriguez, the chances Betts will claim the crown are rather low.

Even the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar knows it.

“I think my chances are pretty low. I think they’re pretty low,” Betts told reporters in Seattle just a few hours before the start of the event. “But, you know, they’re not zero. We’ll leave it at that. They’re not zero.”

Betts opened +650 to win the contest and has since moved to 10-1 at BetMGM. He’s 17-1 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook, which represents the longest odds in the eight-man bracket. Betts is tied with Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, who’s also 17-1 at FanDuel.

Betts is responsible for 10.4% of the tickets and 7.9% of the handle on BetMGM, as shared Monday morning. Those numbers make Betts the fifth-most popular in terms of tickets and four-most in regards to money wagered. It’s probably not a bet even Betts himself would recommend, however.

Instead, here are a pair of wagers to consider.