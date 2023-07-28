New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Yankees are going head-to-head against the Baltimore Orioles. It feels like a crucial game for the Yankees as they prepare to face an Orioles team that faltered slightly during their series with Philadelphia.

The match will take place in Baltimore, with the talented Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees. The odds have priced the Yankees at a -126, while the Orioles stand at a +108. The total is set at 8.5 runs.

Undeniably, Gerrit Cole has been an ace for the Yankees. Every team desires such power and skill to headline their rotation. Cole has been on fire, and his recent statistics corroborate his capabilities. He’s faced 100 batters over the past 30 days, with a remarkable 31% strikeout rate and a small 5% walk rate. His ISO power number stands at 120 against both lefty and righty batters combined. With an elite weighted on-base percentage of .238.

Grayson Rodriguez will be the Orioles’ weapon of choice on the other side of the mound. While Rodriguez’s season numbers don’t stand out (he’s faced 253 batters with a 242 ISO power number and a .390 wOBA), his recent performance over the last 30 days shows promise. Despite a limited sample size of 42 batters, he has shown improvement, precisely what the O’s have wanted from their young starter.

There are questions about whether this will be the return to the lineup for Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge. Bettors keen on individual performances can get him at a +350 to hit a home run in this game. If he returns, this might be one of the most popular bets on today’s board, given Judge’s past performances.

Despite his absence, Judge has arguably been the non-Ohtani American League MVP of the season. The Yankees have struggled to find consistency offensively with him out of the lineup. However, we must wait for the confirmation of Judge’s return to the lineup, which will be a crucial deciding factor in this contest.

