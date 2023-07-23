NFL Investment: Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson & Pat Freiermuth

As the NFL season gears up, fantasy football fans and sports bettors alike are making critical decisions about which players are worth their investment. Among the top picks for the upcoming season, names like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth from the Pittsburgh Steelers are standing out.

Harris is poised to make significant strides this year. He’s been identified as a solid investment, owing to the Steelers’ substantial efforts to rebuild their offensive line. Leveraging the draft and free agency, the team has put forth a strong line expected to bolster Harris’ performance on the field.

Despite Johnson’s surprising scoreless streak last season, expectations are high for the wide receiver. Analysts believe the touchdown draught will not repeat this year, given Johnson’s consistent influx of targets. Johnson is also currently undervalued in best ball drafts, making him an attractive pick for those seeking potential high returns at a low cost.

In the tight end category, Freiermuth is a name worth considering. His value lies in his touchdown potential and the common trend of young quarterbacks often targeting tight ends for easy reads. As such, Freiermuth is positioned to be a high-value player in the coming season.

As the NFL season approaches, strategic player investments can be the key to winning your fantasy football league or enjoying a profitable sports betting season. Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth stand out as strong choices for their respective roles, with the potential for significant returns. When making your picks, remember that even an early investment in Harris could pay off due to expected high volume, and players like Johnson and Freiermuth could offer excellent value. What are your thoughts on these value picks for the upcoming NFL season?

