NL MVP Betting Insights: Acuna Dominates Handle, Trea Turner Proves Costly by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

The competition for the National League’s Most Valuable Player title is heating up, and the betting market offers us some keen insights into the leading contenders. Let’s examine the odds and predictions surrounding this prestigious MLB award.

NL MVP Insights

Highest Ticket%: Ronald Acuna Jr – 19.1%

Ronald Acuna Jr – 19.1% Highest Handle%: Ronald Acuna Jr – 43.5%

Ronald Acuna Jr – 43.5% Biggest Liability: Ronald Acuna Jr

Ronald Acuna Jr Odds leader: Ronald Acuna Jr -300

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is the favorite to clinch the MVP title. Starting with opening odds of +1200, Acuna’s stunning performances on the field have seen his odds sharply decrease to -350, maintaining that position from last week. Furthermore, the heavy favorite has a significant 19.1% of all tickets bet and a ridiculous 43.5% of the total handle. Acuna is clearly leading the charge in the MVP race.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Next up is Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies, who began the season among the favorites, with odds of +1200. Despite his number ballooning to +20000, Turner still holds a considerable portion of the ticket percentage at 14.3% and a handle percentage of 12.4%, indicating some early and pre-season betting. Turner has been one of the most memorable big contract busts in a long, long time.

Rookie sensation Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks has captured the attention of bettors, starting as an extreme longshot at +25000, only to see those odds significantly shorten to 3300. Carroll, the heavy NL ROY favorite, holds a respectable ticket percentage of 8.5% and a handle percentage of 5.0%.

Los Angeles Dodgers‘ star Mookie Betts began the season with odds of +900, which have seen a significant move to +600. His ticket percentage stands at 4.7%, while his handle percentage is 3.5%. Betts is having a phenomenal campaign and could tighten the gap with Acuna.

AL MVP Betting Insights

Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres has seen his odds fluctuate from an opening of +550, reaching +3500, before pulling back to +3300. The former National had a slow start to the season and has had trouble finding his footing in San Diego. That said, he has started to turn things around in the past month. Soto’s ticket and handle percentages sit at 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins saw his odds move from +10000 to +4000, thanks to flirting with .400 for most of the season’s first half. His ticket and handle percentages stand at 4.1% and 2.3%.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves maintain their places in the race, with Alonso’s odds staying firm at +8000 while Freeman sports the third-best odds at 1200. Alonso holds 3.2% of tickets and 2.3% of the handle, while Freeman has 3.0% of tickets and 3.1% of the handle.

As the MLB season progresses, these odds and percentages will continue fluctuating based on player performances, injuries, and other factors. The race for the National League MVP title promises to be an exciting one to follow!