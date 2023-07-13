NL ROTY: Elly De La Cruz Fast Enough to Catch Corbin Carroll? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the MLB season moves into its crucial second half, all eyes are fixed on the National League Rookie of the Year race. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can anyone catch up with the meteoric rise of Corbin Carroll?

Carroll has been causing quite a stir with an impressive low strikeout rate of 19% and a high walk rate of 9%. These two strengths give Carroll a high likelihood of staying on base, making him a consistent performer with much less susceptibility to cold streaks.

But the race isn’t over yet. The contender who could change the game is Elly De La Cruz. A force to be reckoned with, De La Cruz has captured the imagination of fans with his electric speed and striking power. However, his higher strikeout rate can lead to streakiness, potentially resulting in phases where he fails to get on base, limiting his opportunities to showcase his speed and agility.

When comparing Carroll and De La Cruz, it becomes apparent that Carroll’s steady consistency may outshine De La Cruz’s more fluctuating performances. Carroll has built a substantial cushion that might help him weather any more power surges from De La Cruz.

However, this does not in any way undermine the prowess and talent of De La Cruz. His game can grab headlines and captivate audiences with energy that brings life to the sport. He remains a player to watch in the league.

Still, things get a little more complicated when it comes to placing bets. Despite Carroll’s substantial lead and less variable performance, betting on either Carroll or De La Cruz might not be the best choice at the moment. Carroll’s skills and consistency make him the favorite, but the risk of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances make his current betting odds of -360 less appealing.

On the other hand, while De La Cruz’s games are nothing short of thrilling, his potential for streakiness could lead to a downturn in the second half of the season, making him a riskier bet at +280.

For the NL Rookie of the Year title, Carroll seems set to keep his lead unless De La Cruz manages to pull off some spectacular surprises in the second half.

